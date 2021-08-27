BinaryX Price Up 635.7% Over Last Week (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 19% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for about $39.18 or 0.00081046 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded up 635.7% against the US dollar. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $52.32 million and approximately $6.15 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001429 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007229 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $675.86 or 0.01398131 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,219,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,335,426 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

