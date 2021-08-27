Binemon (BIN) Price Tops $0.0312 on Major Exchanges

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded down 24.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Binemon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0312 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Binemon has a total market cap of $26.43 million and approximately $21.84 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Binemon has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00053529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.63 or 0.00135817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00152280 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,895.09 or 0.99670380 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.67 or 0.01000210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.16 or 0.06413295 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binemon Coin Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 998,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 848,000,000 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

