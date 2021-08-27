Binemon (BIN) Price Tops $0.0385

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. In the last week, Binemon has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Binemon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. Binemon has a total market cap of $32.68 million and approximately $30.59 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00052659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00121069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00153456 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,568.46 or 1.00034270 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.81 or 0.01011115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.18 or 0.06574220 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 998,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 848,000,000 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

