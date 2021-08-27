BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Joseph C. Schick Sells 1,875 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Joseph C. Schick sold 1,875 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $98,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ BLFS traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $55.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,450,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,754. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 926.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 82.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $59.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.64.
BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.
About BioLife Solutions
BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.
