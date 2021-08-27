BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Joseph C. Schick Sells 1,875 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Joseph C. Schick sold 1,875 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $98,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ BLFS traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $55.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,450,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,754. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 926.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 82.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $59.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.64.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 81.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 39,823 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 17.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 494,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,009,000 after acquiring an additional 74,816 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 174,050.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 44.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 660,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,405,000 after acquiring an additional 201,959 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 39.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

