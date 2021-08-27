BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Raised to $300.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $111.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 18.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on BioNTech from $194.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.62.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $369.99 on Friday. BioNTech has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $464.00. The firm has a market cap of $89.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of -1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.15.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 37.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

