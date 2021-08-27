Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Shares Up 17.3%

Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG) shares shot up 17.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.05. 19,982 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 614% from the average session volume of 2,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of -0.41.

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($874.00) million during the quarter.

Biostage, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of organ implants to treat congenital defects, cancers, and life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus and trachea. It operates through Cellframe technology, engineered to stimulate the body’s signaling pathways and natural healing process to regenerate and restore organ function.

