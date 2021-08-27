Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $34.34

Shares of Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €34.34 ($40.40) and traded as high as €34.50 ($40.59). Biotest Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €34.30 ($40.35), with a volume of 141 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.04, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market cap of $674.69 million and a P/E ratio of -40.69.

About Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO)

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological and biotechnological pharmaceutical products in Germany and internationally. It operates through Therapy, Plasma & Services, and Other segments. The company offers its products in haematology, clinical immunology, and intensive care medicine areas.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotest Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.