Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Lifted to “Outperform” at National Bankshares

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$11.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$10.00. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BDT. National Bank Financial reiterated a “$10.00” rating on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital upped their target price on Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Laurentian lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bird Construction presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.54.

BDT stock traded up C$0.38 on Friday, hitting C$9.70. 295,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,660. The firm has a market cap of C$514.48 million and a PE ratio of 9.77. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$5.92 and a 1-year high of C$9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.75.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

