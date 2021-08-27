Birinyi Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Birinyi Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Carvana makes up about 1.0% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter worth $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Carvana by 6,533.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carvana stock traded down $14.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $337.52. 1,637,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of -288.48 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.43. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $158.25 and a 52 week high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.16, for a total value of $2,721,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,399,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.54, for a total value of $42,553.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,890 shares in the company, valued at $12,324,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,620,082 shares of company stock valued at $513,387,945 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. raised their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.04.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

