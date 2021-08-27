Birinyi Associates Inc. Has $20.65 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 7.2% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Compass Point increased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

In other news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,216,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,582,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $2.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $355.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,675,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,983. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $372.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.