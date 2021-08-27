Birinyi Associates Inc. Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Birinyi Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises about 1.2% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP stock traded up $15.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,531.42. The stock had a trading volume of 506,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The stock has a market cap of $191.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $839.40 and a one year high of $1,650.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,507.85.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.53.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

