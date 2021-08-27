Birinyi Associates Inc. Purchases 1,750 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 76.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,322,000 after purchasing an additional 36,868 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 19.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.52.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $379.49. 1,115,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,672. Deere & Company has a one year low of $207.77 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $358.44. The company has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

