Birinyi Associates Inc. Purchases 3,300 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up about 1.0% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,951,867,000 after purchasing an additional 385,985 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 410,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,165,000 after acquiring an additional 179,622 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $89,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 16,202.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 114,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,025,000 after acquiring an additional 113,581 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 247,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,426,000 after purchasing an additional 111,140 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $24.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $609.59. 1,469,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.28 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $617.18. The company has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.63.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

