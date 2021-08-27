Birinyi Associates Inc. Purchases 950 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 0.6% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $2,448,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $13,241,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.7% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $361.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $401.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $371.19.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.