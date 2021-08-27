Birinyi Associates Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Birinyi Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,550 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.3% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $146.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,682,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,353,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.25. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 363,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total transaction of $53,301,911.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total transaction of $2,117,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,849 shares in the company, valued at $39,497,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock worth $3,512,536,440. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

