Birinyi Associates Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Birinyi Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,550 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.3% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WMT traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $146.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,682,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,353,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.25. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47.
In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 363,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total transaction of $53,301,911.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total transaction of $2,117,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,849 shares in the company, valued at $39,497,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock worth $3,512,536,440. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
