Birinyi Associates Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Birinyi Associates Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 8.0% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $51.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,880.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,394. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,623.23. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,890.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

