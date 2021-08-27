Birinyi Associates Inc. Sells 600 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Birinyi Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. MSCI makes up 0.8% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,820,249,000 after buying an additional 315,551 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MSCI by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,592,702,000 after purchasing an additional 834,479 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in MSCI by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,238,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $938,414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in MSCI by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,381,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,234,000 after purchasing an additional 52,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MSCI by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $5.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $629.59. 162,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,355. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $582.26. The stock has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.13 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $635.58.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

A number of research firms have commented on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.57.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

