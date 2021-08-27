Bismuth 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $82.00 (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last week, Bismuth has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for about $0.0952 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $82.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004688 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,079,768 coins and its circulating supply is 21,964,957 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

