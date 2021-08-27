Bitball Treasure Trading Down 21.9% This Week (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $32.91 million and $609,499.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be bought for approximately $73.14 or 0.00151223 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000432 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000089 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

