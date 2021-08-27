Bitcashpay Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.05 Million (BCP)

Bitcashpay (CURRENCY:BCP) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Bitcashpay has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Bitcashpay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcashpay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcashpay has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00052874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003011 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00014184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00053134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $359.02 or 0.00755713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00100437 BTC.

Bitcashpay Coin Profile

Bitcashpay is a coin. Its launch date was August 20th, 2020. Bitcashpay’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,655,033 coins. Bitcashpay’s official Twitter account is @Bitcashpay1

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCashPay Financial Technology Inc. aims to be one of the largest payment solutions that globally provides real-time transaction balance and history. By using BitCashPay App, users will be able to purchase products and services such as mobile minutes, fast food, gasoline, airfare, and more. “

Bitcashpay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcashpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcashpay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcashpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

