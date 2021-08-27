Bitcloud (BTDX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $226.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar. Bitcloud has a market cap of $216,065.97 and approximately $226.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,207.55 or 0.99878582 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00041118 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00010295 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $239.84 or 0.00496901 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.67 or 0.00370184 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $416.01 or 0.00861904 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005232 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00068484 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,316,121 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.