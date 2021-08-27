bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Tops $0.15

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.37 million and $851,158.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get bitCNY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00054142 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00128221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.43 or 0.00153455 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,449.99 or 0.98561631 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $487.14 or 0.00990982 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.67 or 0.06480591 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.