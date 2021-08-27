Bitcoin Atom Price Reaches $0.0614 on Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.0614 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $40.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000031 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000048 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

