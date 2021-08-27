Bitcoin Cash ABC Hits Market Capitalization of $1.52 Billion (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market cap of $1.52 billion and approximately $302.86 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for approximately $82.07 or 0.00170192 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash ABC alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,223.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $626.65 or 0.01299485 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.79 or 0.00331348 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002941 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000077 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.