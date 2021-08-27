Bitcoin Cash Price Tops $609.63 on Top Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $609.63 or 0.01292675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $11.48 billion and approximately $3.07 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,160.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.36 or 0.00331555 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.92 or 0.00167349 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002910 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000077 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,829,169 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

