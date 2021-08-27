Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $83,911.82 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000057 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

