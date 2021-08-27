Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Hits $0.99 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 27th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $4.75 million and approximately $770.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.33 or 0.00309161 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.46 or 0.00141916 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.00174341 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007889 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 46.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

