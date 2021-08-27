Bitcoin SV Hits Market Cap of $3.03 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and approximately $318.34 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $161.12 or 0.00328981 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,974.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $630.48 or 0.01287365 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.37 or 0.00170225 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002960 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000076 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,826,395 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

