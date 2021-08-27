BitcoinHD (BHD) Price Hits $2.45 on Top Exchanges

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. BitcoinHD has a total market cap of $14.93 million and $4.27 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinHD coin can now be bought for approximately $2.45 or 0.00005006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitcoinHD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00053453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.20 or 0.00128898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.99 or 0.00152945 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,230.76 or 0.98369391 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $487.44 or 0.00994155 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.73 or 0.06621896 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoinHD Profile

BitcoinHD’s launch date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinHD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinHD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.