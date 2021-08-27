BitcoinPoS Hits Market Capitalization of $2.12 Million (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. In the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 35.3% lower against the dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $1,014.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001200 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,876,206 coins and its circulating supply is 4,664,752 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

