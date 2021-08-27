BitMax Token Trading 35.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One BitMax Token coin can currently be bought for about $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded up 35.9% against the dollar. BitMax Token has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitMax Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00053120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00053092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.75 or 0.00760570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00100927 BTC.

BitMax Token Profile

BitMax Token (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitMax Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitMax Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.