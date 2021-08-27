Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ) Trading Up 4.8%

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ) was up 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.87 and last traded at $25.83. Approximately 61,127 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 128,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

