Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Down 50.4% Over Last 7 Days

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 50.4% lower against the dollar. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $256,047.96 and approximately $226.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.66 or 0.00359047 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000511 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

