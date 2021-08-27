BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.35.

NYSE BJ opened at $56.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $57.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,927.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $202,246.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,539.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,273 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,090 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

