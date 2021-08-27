BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Sold by Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lowered its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,762,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906,404 shares during the quarter. BlackBerry comprises 3.1% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE owned approximately 0.31% of BlackBerry worth $21,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 751.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 1,986.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $1,106,539.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BB. CIBC lowered BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James set a $9.50 price objective on BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities downgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. BlackBerry has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.25.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

