BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the July 29th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 308,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 6.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the first quarter worth $62,000.

MUI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,111. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $16.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

