Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at $21,072,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 130.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after buying an additional 369,422 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 117.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after buying an additional 157,600 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at $4,312,000. Finally, NexWave Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 92.8% in the first quarter. NexWave Capital Partners LLC now owns 276,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after buying an additional 133,209 shares in the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BXMT shares. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.91. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 56.02%. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.71%.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,916 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $61,139.56. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,221.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $26,150.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,035.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $237,901 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

