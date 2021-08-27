Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Shares Gap Up to $8.36

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.36, but opened at $8.59. Blade Air Mobility shares last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 429 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58.
About Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE)
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.
