BlockBank Hits 1-Day Volume of $908,602.00 (BBANK)

BlockBank (CURRENCY:BBANK) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. BlockBank has a total market cap of $9.55 million and $908,602.00 worth of BlockBank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BlockBank has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One BlockBank coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000502 BTC on popular exchanges.

BlockBank Coin Profile

BlockBank (CRYPTO:BBANK) is a coin. BlockBank’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,767,298 coins. BlockBank’s official Twitter account is @BLOCKBANKapp

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockBank is designed to close the gap between existing DeFi opportunities and banking by providing users with a layer of security, improved usability, and AI-enhanced risk management through a neobanking experience. The BlockBank platform is made for professional traders and new retail market participants looking to set their personal risk tolerance levels, receive AI-based advice on trading strategies, access modern banking services, and earn a better annual percentage yield (APY) when compared to traditional banking services. BlockBank users hold their blockchain assets in a non-custodial, cross-chain, cryptocurrency wallet with a built-in fiat gateway BBANK allows users to gain access to the credit card rewards program, use advanced AI assistant, increase their APY % and earn interest on their tokens by staking BBANK in their non-custodial BlockBank cryptocurrency wallet. “

