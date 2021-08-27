Blockmason Credit Protocol Trading Up 6.5% This Week (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $633,537.45 and approximately $7,299.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Profile

BCPT is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Trading

