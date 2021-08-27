Blue Safari Group Acquisition (NASDAQ:BSGA) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA) rose 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 90,911 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 40,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

About Blue Safari Group Acquisition (NASDAQ:BSGA)

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

