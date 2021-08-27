Bluzelle (BLZ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $9.50 Million

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Bluzelle has a market cap of $72.33 million and approximately $9.50 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bluzelle has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Bluzelle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bluzelle alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00052804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00053063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $368.32 or 0.00752082 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00100133 BTC.

Bluzelle Profile

Bluzelle is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 305,724,124 coins. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

Bluzelle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bluzelle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bluzelle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.