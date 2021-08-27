BMO Capital Markets Boosts Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target to C$165.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its target price upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CM. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.33.

Shares of CM stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,325. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.69. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $72.07 and a 52-week high of $121.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 579.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,831 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,987,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,997,000 after acquiring an additional 805,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 179.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,163,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,924,000 after acquiring an additional 747,281 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 302.8% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 958,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,770,000 after acquiring an additional 720,474 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 487.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 861,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,312,000 after acquiring an additional 714,700 shares during the period. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

