BMO Capital Markets Raises Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $196.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $174.00 to $196.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.31% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALNY. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALNY stock traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.99. 5,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,794. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.20. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $119.29 and a 1-year high of $209.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The business had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $267,036.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,297 shares of company stock worth $23,297,572 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.