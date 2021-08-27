BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $52.36

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €52.36 ($61.60) and traded as high as €54.16 ($63.72). BNP Paribas shares last traded at €54.15 ($63.71), with a volume of 2,308,781 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays set a €48.30 ($56.82) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €59.91 ($70.48).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

