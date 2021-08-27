Bob’s Repair (BOB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,485.00

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded up 35% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Bob’s Repair has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $4,485.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bob’s Repair Coin Profile

BOB is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob’s Repair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

