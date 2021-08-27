Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Trading 7.7% Higher

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) shares traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.37 and last traded at $16.96. 3,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 221,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bolt Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $628.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.21). On average, equities research analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $585,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $4,937,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $355,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $823,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $4,396,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

