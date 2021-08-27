BOMB (BOMB) Price Hits $3.56 on Major Exchanges

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. BOMB has a total market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $270,668.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.56 or 0.00007253 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,989.08 or 0.99861990 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00041602 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00010116 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00068250 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00008974 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00009462 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.15 or 0.00609804 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 904,710 coins and its circulating supply is 903,922 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

