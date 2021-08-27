Bondly (BONDLY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $107,189.00

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Bondly has a market cap of $149,958.84 and approximately $107,189.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bondly has traded down 75% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00052731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00053088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.06 or 0.00761355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00099754 BTC.

BONDLY is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance . The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

