Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Raised by Birinyi Associates Inc.

Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Booking comprises 2.3% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in Booking by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 6.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 3.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 0.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Booking by 10.6% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,487.24.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock traded up $28.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,305.47. The stock had a trading volume of 239,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,097. The company has a market cap of $94.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.40, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,189.92.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($10.81) EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

